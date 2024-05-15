Morocco recovers 117 fossils dating back 400m years from Chile

Morocco recovered 117 fossils dating back about 400 million years, according to the official Moroccan News Agency yesterday.

The agency stated that on Monday 117 rare fossils dating back about 400 million years were handed over to Morocco. The pieces had been confiscated by Chilean customs authorities between 2017 and 2022.

Director of the Chilean National Heritage Service, Nelida Pozo Kudo, said during the ceremony to return the fossils in the capital Santiago, cooperation between Morocco and Chile in safeguarding valuable scientific artefacts is of great importance.

Moroccan Ambassador to Santiago, Kenza El Ghali, expressed her gratitude to the Chilean authorities for their “collaboration over the past five years in recovering these fossils of Moroccan heritage.”

The Moroccan news agency did not mention when or how these pieces left the kingdom.

