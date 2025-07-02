Oil transport costs drop as shipping traffic rises via Strait of Hormuz after Israel-Iran ceasefire

Oil transportation costs have dropped sharply, and shipping traffic has increased through the Strait of Hormuz following last week’s ceasefire between Iran and Israel, easing concerns over disruptions in the key waterway, Anadolu reports.

The 12-day conflict between the two countries had raised fears that Iran could close the strait, a strategic chokepoint for global oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) trade. That threat triggered price spikes and higher transportation costs.

While no major decline in commercial traffic was recorded during the conflict, concerns eased after the ceasefire was declared on June 24.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) described the threat level in the region as “significant” in its latest Middle East assessment but confirmed that shipping traffic in the strait has returned to normal and that there is currently no threat to navigation.

The organization said strengthening the ceasefire would help reduce maritime tensions in the Persian Gulf.

UKMTO data shows that 885 ships passed through the Strait of Hormuz between June 23 and 29, a 4% increase compared to the previous week, when clashes were ongoing.

More than 900 commercial ships had used the strait during the week before Israel’s attacks on Iran, according to the same data.

Real-time tracking platform MarineTraffic also confirmed that two-way commercial traffic continued during the conflict and that crossings moderately increased after the ceasefire.

On June 12, the day before Israel’s attacks, 88 ships passed through the strait. That figure rose to 103 on June 13 before dropping to 85 on June 17, the lowest point during the conflict.

On June 24, the day the ceasefire was announced, ship traffic rose to 110 vessels per day.

