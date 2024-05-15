Iraq: Daesh claims responsibility for deadly attack on army post

Daesh has taken responsibility for an attack on an Iraqi army post that resulted in the deaths of four soldiers and their commanding officer, Reuters has reported, citing security sources. Five others were wounded in the attack, which took place on Monday between the Diyala and Salahuddin provinces in northern Iraq.

The region is known for its rural and rugged terrain. It continues to serve as a centre for terrorist cells. The Ministry of Defence mourned the loss of Colonel Khaled Naji Wassak and the troops from the 21st Infantry Division.

Iraq’s ongoing battle against Daesh-ISIS remnants includes recent operations that have led to multiple arrests and the killing of key figures within the terrorist group. Despite territorial defeat in 2017, Daesh remains a considerable threat capable of carrying out high-profile attacks on security forces and civilians alike.

The Global Coalition against Daesh reported a decline in attacks in Iraq and Syria during the first quarter of 2023. Compared with the same period in 2022, Daesh-ISIS assaults in Iraq decreased by 68 per cent between the beginning of 2023 and the first week of April 2023.

According to a UN assessment from February 2023, the terrorist organisation still maintains 5,000 to 7,000 members and supporters in Syria and Iraq, roughly half of whom are fighters.

