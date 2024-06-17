Middle East Monitor
New Zealand to provide another $5M to World Food Program, UNICEF for Gaza

June 17, 2024 at 10:28 am

Food aid supplies from the World Food Programme non-governmental organistation (NGO) on a truck, waiting to be delivered into Gaza, at the Kerem Shalom Crossing on the Israel-Gaza border, in Kerem Shalom, Israel, on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024 [Kobi Wolf/Bloomberg via Getty Images]

New Zealand will provide an additional $5 million to the World Food Program and UNICEF for humanitarian support in Gaza, the country’s foreign minister said early Monday, Anadolu news agency reported.

“The humanitarian situation in Gaza is catastrophic,” Winston Peters wrote on X.

“New Zealand will provide a further $5m to the World Food Programme & UNICEF for emergency food, sanitation and health assistance. This brings NZ’s total humanitarian support for those impacted by the Israel-Hamas conflict to $22m,” he added.

Besides killing more than 37,300 Palestinians, Israel’s eight-month military offensive and blockade in Gaza has plunged the territory into a humanitarian crisis, with international aid agencies reporting widespread hunger and hundreds of thousands of people on the brink of famine.

Israel is also accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered it to immediately halt its operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on 6 May.

