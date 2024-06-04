Middle East Monitor
UNICEF: Gaza's children living next to waste dumps

June 4, 2024 at 8:59 am

A child is seen on a trash pile as Palestinians face the threat of famine due to accumulated garbage and leaked sewage in Deir al Balah, Gaza on 26 May, 2024 [Ashraf Amra/Anadolu Agency]

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) yesterday warned that children in Gaza are living next to waste dumps and suffering from diseases and foul smell.

“Tons of solid waste are piling up across the Gaza Strip. Children and their families are living alongside waste dumps, suffering from diseases and foul smell,” the UNICEF Middle East and North Africa office stated in a post on X.

“No child should go through this, Children need an immediate ceasefire,” UNICEF MENA added in its X post.

In an earlier post, UNICEF highlighted that Palestinian children in the Al-Mawasi area of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, are living in tents infested with insects, and are enduring high temperatures and constant fear. ”I live in a tent that is no different from the street,” one child told the charity.

