Trump’s Syria pullback thwarts Israel’s efforts to use US forces against regional rivals

In a major blow to Israel’s regional dominance, the US has rebuffed demands by Tel Aviv to maintain a larger military presence in north-east Syria, a decision which will have a significant impact on the occupation state’s strategic ambitions in the region. Reports in Middle East Eye and the New York Times indicate that the administration of President Donald Trump has proceeded with plans to reduce US troop numbers in Syria. The move poses serious concerns for Israeli security interests and reflects the growing tensions within Trump’s MAGA base regarding prolonged US military involvement abroad.

Israeli officials are said to have been lobbying the Trump administration actively to halt or slow the withdrawal of US troops to counter Turkiye’s increasing influence in Syria. Despite Israel’s persistent efforts, Eric Trager, the US president’s Middle East chief at the National Security Council, confirmed that the US is shifting from a military-focused role to a political role in north-east Syria. The troop reductions will proceed as planned, with the American military contingent being reduced from approximately 2,000 troops to around 1,400, which is seen as a significant strategic drawdown.

The Israeli government reportedly expressed opposition to the withdrawal, demanding that the US secure concessions from Turkiye on demilitarisation before fully removing American forces from Syrian soil. Israel’s objective has been to curb Turkiye’s expanding role and prevent the emergence of a Turkiye-Syria alliance, which analysts believe would threaten Israel’s qualitative military advantage, a dominance sustained largely through unwavering US military support.

Israel’s strategic worries are compounded by developments on the ground. Recent military coordination between Turkiye and the new Syrian government under interim President Ahmed Al-Sharaa signifies a potential new regional alignment. The Turkiye-Syria partnership, along with Turkiye’s growing military presence in Syria, challenges Israel’s longstanding regional superiority. Turkiye has already demonstrated willingness to provide military support to Sharaa’s government, creating anxiety within Israeli circles about diminishing regional influence.

Notably, Trump supporters have repeatedly expressed frustration with what they view as the US becoming entrenched in Middle Eastern conflicts driven primarily by Israeli security concerns rather than American priorities. The administration’s current drawdown is said to reflect these sentiments.

The Pentagon confirmed that the withdrawal is part of a carefully managed process, downsizing from eight operational bases to five, with ground commanders evaluating further reductions over the next two months. While Israel remains concerned about the security vacuum, the US military issued reassurances that its reduced presence would still prioritise combating Daesh and supporting detention centres for prisoners and their families.

A major concern for Israel is that the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), long-time allies of the US, are slowly being integrated into the new Syrian government armed forces, a development that undermines Israeli efforts to break up Syria. Israel has reportedly engaged with SDF leaders, advocating for sustained US involvement and expressing willingness to support Kurdish groups. However, US Central Command has signalled frustration with the slow pace of SDF integration into Syria’s national structure, prompting accelerated US disengagement.

