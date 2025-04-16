Erdogan: Whoever obstructs Syria’s path to peace, stability will find us standing with Damascus

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stressed that “Whoever obstructs Syria’s path to permanent peace and stability will find us standing alongside the Syrian government.”

He made the statement during a press conference held following a Turkish cabinet meeting at the Presidential Complex in the capital, Ankara, yesterday.

Erdogan explained that Turkiye will continue to prioritise “diplomacy, peace, and justice in a world increasingly marked by geopolitical tensions.”

He stressed that the possibility of returning to the status quo in Syria before the fall of the Assad regime was “off the table”, noting that Syria has entered a “transformative new era.”

“Just as we didn’t allow a terror corridor to divide Syria before [in the north by the PKK], we will not permit any other corridor to do so now,” he said.

