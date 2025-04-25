Sudan doctors: RSF killed 74 civilians in West Kordofan

The Sudanese paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) killed 74 people and wounded 178 others in attacks in Al-Za’afah village in West Kordofan State in southern Sudan, the Sudan Doctors’ Network said, according to Anadolu.

The network, a civilian medical organisation, added in a statement that 12 children and nine women were among the victims.

The RSF, it added, “did not respect the most basic human rights, which criminalise the killing of unarmed civilians, the looting of their property, and the burning of their homes” and called on the United Nations and international organisations to exert greater pressure on the militia to stop their violations.

In June 2024, the RSF took control of Al-Fula, the capital of West Kordofan, though it failed to control key cities like En-Nahud and Babanusa, which remain under the control of the Sudanese army.

Earlier yesterday, the Sudanese army announced that it had killed 60 RSF militants in El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur State in western Sudan.

Earlier this month, the RSF claimed to have seized control of the Zamzam refugee camp in the city after clashes with army forces. At least 400 civilians were killed, and nearly 400,000 were displaced due to the fighting, according to UN figures.

El-Fasher has seen deadly clashes between the Sudanese army and the RSF since May 2024, despite international warnings over the risks of fighting in the city, which serves as a hub for humanitarian operations in all five Darfur states.

Since 15 April 2023, the RSF has been battling the Sudanese army for control of the country, resulting in thousands of deaths and one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

More than 20,000 people have been killed so far, and 15 million others displaced, according to the UN and local authorities. Research from US scholars, however, estimates the death toll at around 130,000.

READ: 60 RSF fighters killed in North Darfur city, Sudan’s army says