60 RSF fighters killed in North Darfur city, Sudan’s army says

The Sudanese army said today that its forces had killed 60 militants from the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur State in western Sudan.

A military statement said its forces and allied groups repelled a violent attack by RSF forces west of the city yesterday, killing 60 militants and injuring 52 others.

According to the statement, five civilians were killed and 40 others injured, including women, in RSF artillery shelling in the city yesterday.

There was no immediate comment from the RSF on the statement.

El-Fasher has seen deadly clashes between the Sudanese army and the RSF since May 2024.

Earlier this month, the RSF claimed to have seized control of the Zamzam refugee camp in the city after clashes with army forces. At least 400 civilians were killed and nearly 400,000 were displaced due to the fighting, according to UN figures.

Since 15 April 2023, the RSF has been battling the Sudanese army for control of the country, resulting in thousands of deaths and one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

More than 20,000 people have been killed so far, and 15 million others displaced, according to the UN and local authorities. Research from US scholars, however, estimates the death toll at around 130,000.

