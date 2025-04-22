47 more civilians killed as paramilitary RSF shells Sudan’s El-Fasher, military says

At least 47 more civilians were killed in artillery shelling by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur State in western Sudan, the military said on Tuesday.

A military statement said that the rebel group continued its “indiscriminate bombardment” of the city, firing around 250 artillery shells at the city’s neighbourhoods, Anadolu Agency reports.

Ten women were among the victims, while dozens of civilians were injured and transferred to hospitals, the statement said.

The army said its forces had destroyed an RSF artillery shelling platform in northern El-Fasher.

There was no immediate comment from the RSF on the report.

Earlier this week, the paramilitary group claimed to have seized control of the Zamzam refugee camp in El-Fasher after clashes with army forces. At least 400 civilians were killed and nearly 400,000 were displaced due to the fighting, according to UN figures.

El-Fasher has seen deadly clashes between the Sudanese army and the RSF since May 2024, despite international warnings over the risks of fighting in the city, which serves as a hub for humanitarian operations in all five Darfur states.

Since 15 April, 2023, the RSF has been battling the Sudanese army for control of the country, resulting in thousands of deaths and one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

More than 20,000 people have been killed, so far, and 15 million others displaced, according to the UN and local authorities. Research from US scholars, however, estimates the death toll at around 130,000.

