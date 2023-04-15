Sudan: Fighting erupts in Khartoum between army and paramilitary force

Clashes erupted in the Sudanese capital Khartoum today between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Anadolu News Agency reports.

Gunfire and bombs were heard near the army headquarters and presidential palace.

The escalation comes amidst increasing tensions between the two sides. The RSF said in a statement that its forces were in the Soba outskirt of the city, while army sources said the paramilitary force was attempting to seize the army headquarters.

The paramilitary force said its fighters had taken control of Khartoum airport and Merowe military base in northern Sudan.