Israel bombing kills 4-year-old twin girls as they slept in Gaza

4-year-old twins Saba and Sana Abu Saif, were killed in the bombing of their family home in the Tuffah neighborhood, in Gaza, Palestine [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] 4-year-old twins Saba and Sana Abu Saif, were killed in the bombing of their family home in the Tuffah neighborhood, in Gaza, Palestine [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] 4-year-old twins Saba and Sana Abu Saif, were killed in the bombing of their family home in the Tuffah neighborhood, in Gaza, Palestine [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] 4-year-old twins Saba and Sana Abu Saif, were killed in the bombing of their family home in the Tuffah neighborhood, in Gaza, Palestine [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] 4-year-old twins Saba and Sana Abu Saif, were killed in the bombing of their family home in the Tuffah neighborhood, in Gaza, Palestine [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] 4-year-old twins Saba and Sana Abu Saif, were killed in the bombing of their family home in the Tuffah neighborhood, in Gaza, Palestine [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]

Four-year-old twin girls Saba and Sana Abu Saif were killed in the early hours of yesterday in an Israeli air strike on the Tuffah neighbourhood east of Gaza City.

On Wednesday night, Saba and Sana were preparing for bed, when Israeli warplanes directly targeted their home, which collapsed on top of the family. Ambulances and civil defence crews rushed to the scene to try to assist.

All the injured were transferred to Al-Shifa Hospital, west of Gaza City, where two girls were pronounced dead and their parents injured.

One of the girls’ relatives, who was with the family in the house at the time of the bombing, told Anadolu: “The bombing happened around 1:00 a.m. I heard the little girl screaming, ‘Help me, Dad! Up above me!’ But she was later killed.”

“They targeted our home. We had no militants or weapons. We were just sleeping. What did these people do? Did they carry weapons?”

Israel has killed more than 18,000 children since it launched its most violent assault on Gaza in history in October 2023.

Emergency services are still unable to reach many casualties and bodies who are trapped under the rubble or scattered on roads across the war-torn enclave, as Israeli occupation forces continue to target ambulance and civil defence crews, according to the Ministry of Health.

OPINION: The Israeli genocide in Gaza targets foetuses, newborns and pregnant women