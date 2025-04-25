Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Gaza doctor receives parents among victims of Israeli bombardment

April 25, 2025 at 1:14 pm

Palestinian doctor Dr. Ahmed Al-Najjar receives parents among victims of Israeli bombardment in Gaza, on 24 April 2025 [MyPalestine0/X]

Palestinian doctor Dr. Ahmed Al-Najjar receives parents among victims of Israeli bombardment in Gaza, on 24 April 2025 [MyPalestine0/X]

Palestinian doctor Dr. Ahmed Al-Najjar was devastated to find both his parents among the victims who arrived at Al-Nasser Medical Complex where he works after an Israeli air strike that targeted a home in Khan Yunis, Anadolu reported.

Al-Najjar was preparing to receive the injured at dawn yesterday when he received a call informing him that the bombing had targeted his family’s home.

The Palestinian doctor rushed to the ambulances carrying the victims to find the bodies of both his parents covered in blood. Trembling, the distraught doctor collapsed in tears.

Among the victims was the body of a little girl, killed in the same bombing, her head torn apart.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip announced that the death toll from Israel’s genocide had risen to 51,355, with 117,248 wounded since 7 October 2023.

READ: Norway FM slams Western silence on Israel’s genocide in Gaza

Latest news

See all
Nominations for the Palestine Book Awards 2025 are now open

Trending