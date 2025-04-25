Gaza doctor receives parents among victims of Israeli bombardment

Palestinian doctor Dr. Ahmed Al-Najjar was devastated to find both his parents among the victims who arrived at Al-Nasser Medical Complex where he works after an Israeli air strike that targeted a home in Khan Yunis, Anadolu reported.

Al-Najjar was preparing to receive the injured at dawn yesterday when he received a call informing him that the bombing had targeted his family’s home.

“Is my father in pieces, or is he whole? Is his face disfigured?”

Dr Ahmed al-Najjar, a physician at Nasser Medical Complex in Gaza, learned that his parents were killed in an Israeli air strike whilst he had been on-call saving the wounded. pic.twitter.com/tMIiGxjQVn — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) April 24, 2025

The Palestinian doctor rushed to the ambulances carrying the victims to find the bodies of both his parents covered in blood. Trembling, the distraught doctor collapsed in tears.

The heartbreaking moment Dr. Ahmad Al-Najjar identifies the two people killed by Israeli air strikes as his own parents. pic.twitter.com/wbg7uEHqII — In Context (@incontextmedia) April 24, 2025

Among the victims was the body of a little girl, killed in the same bombing, her head torn apart.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip announced that the death toll from Israel’s genocide had risen to 51,355, with 117,248 wounded since 7 October 2023.

READ: Norway FM slams Western silence on Israel’s genocide in Gaza