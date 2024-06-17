Middle East Monitor
7 more Israel soldiers injured in past 24 hours, military says

June 17, 2024 at 2:06 pm

An Israeli soldier checks a house that was hit by a Hezbollah rocket in Kiryat Shmona in northern Israel near the Lebanon border, on June 16, 2024 [MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty Images]

Seven more Israeli soldiers have been injured in either skirmishes with Palestinian Resistance groups in Gaza or during a cross-border attack with the Lebanon-based Hezbollah group in the last 24 hours, Anadolu Agency reports.

According to Israeli army figures released on Monday, seven soldiers were injured in the past 24 hours.

The Israeli army, in a statement, did not specify where the soldiers were injured, which is most likely in Gaza or during clashes with the Lebanese Hezbollah group.

According to Israeli military figures, at least 662 soldiers have been killed since 7 October of last year, with 311 killed following the launch of Israel’s ground operation against Gaza on 27 October.

The number of injured soldiers has risen to 3,848 since the beginning of Israel’s offensive on Gaza.

Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since a 7 October attack by the Palestinian group, Hamas, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire.

More than 37,300 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, most of them women and children, and more than 85,000 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Over eight months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which in its latest ruling has ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on 6 May.

