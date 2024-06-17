Taiwan hosts solidarity event to remember children killed in Gaza

Dozens of people in Taiwan gathered on Saturday, the first day of Eid Al-Adha, to commemorate Gazan children killed by Israel since 7 October, 2023, Anadolu Agency reports.

People gathered at the Taipei Grand Mosque in Taipei City, where attendees installed a “Birds of Solidarity” display to mourn over 15,000 child victims and urge an immediate ceasefire in the besieged Palestinian enclave, according to Gino Lopez, a Taipei-based social media activist.

Julia Mariano, spokesperson for Migrante Taiwan, led the intimate candle-lighting ceremony as part of the culmination of the Birds of Solidarity exhibit.

Mariano recounted the thousands of innocent civilians lost, including victims of the recent Nuseirat Refugee Camp fire.

The event included a 10-minute solemn silence in remembrance of the Gazan children.

Gino told Anadolu that the event is “part of a months-long series of Palestine solidarity events in Taipei”.

In recent weeks, Gino said, several events, including a street side awareness campaign, fundraising as well as a slogan and prop workshop for Palestine were held in Taipei. A Taiwan-Palestine solidarity march is also scheduled for 23 June, he added.

Israel has killed more than 37,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza since last October, and has turned much of the enclave of 2.3 million people into ruins.

READ: Over 50,000 Palestinian children require treatment for acute malnutrition, says UN agency