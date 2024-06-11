MEMO launches Ilan Pappe’s book Lobbying for Zionism

Middle East Monitor (MEMO), in collaboration with the Cordoba Foundation and One World Publications, today hosted the launch of renowned Israeli historian Prof. Ilan Pappe’s latest book “Lobbying for Zionism on Both Sides of the Atlantic” in an event in London.

Published by One World Publications, “Lobbying for Zionism on Both Sides of the Atlantic” explores the intricate and powerful networks that advocate for Zionist interests in both the US and Europe. Pappe meticulously documents how these lobbying efforts influence foreign policy, public opinion and media narratives regarding Israel’s decades long colonial takeover of Palestine.

Pappe, a professor of History at the University of Exeter and author of the bestselling “The Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine,” provided insightful commentary on his latest work. Pappeshared his motivation for writing the book, explaining the “conundrum” his book tries to resolve. Why does Israel”declared to be a high-tech state with the full support of the West still tries to advocate for its legitimacy?” Pappe asked,explaining the conundrum. He pointed out this was a reflection of the “lack of certainty about its [Israel’s] legitimacy.”

Historian Ilan Pappe signs copies of his latest book Lobbying for Zionism on 11 June 2024 [Middle East Monitor] Historian Ilan Pappe addresses a full house at the launch of his latest book Lobbying for Zionism on 11 June 2024 [Middle East Monitor] Copies of historian Professor Ilan Pappe’s book Lobbying for Zionism [Middle East Monitor]

On the other hand, Palestinians whose claims are morally, historically and politically legitimate, “does not succeed in shifting policy.” Pappe’s quest for answers led him to undertake a “step-by-step analysis of history” to understand the total imbalance of power and catalogue the sway the Zionist lobby had over politicians.

The event featured a distinguished panel of speakers, including Palestinian academic, physician and author Dr Ghada Karmi, who praised the book as “impressive” and shed light on the “origins of Christian Zionism.” She lamented the plight of the Palestinians, who, as “an agrarian” people, could not have been “aware of such a powerful well-funded, ideological movement to displace them from their land.”

Dr Daud Abdullah, director of the Middle East Monitor and author of several books, including “Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas’s Foreign Policy“, also shared his thoughts on the book’s significance. Abdullah emphasised the significance of Pappe’s work, stating, “not since 2007 Israel has anyone attempted to write a comprehensive work on the Israeli lobby,” referring to the book by John Mearsheimer and Stephen Walt.

Abdullah explained that Pappe has gone further than Walt and Mearsheimer. “He has examined its operations in Europe and in Britain in particular. In this sense the book is unique and welcome.”

Prof Nur Masalha, a Palestinian historian, associate member of SOAS, University of London, and former director of the Centre for Religion and History at St Mary’s University, provided additional context to the discussion. Masalha shared personal experiences and emphasised the importance of “going to the past to understand the present.” He noted that “an awful lot of the argument used by Zionists were constructed centuries ago by Evangelical Christians” and discussed the role of “millennial Christianity” and “restoration Christianity” in advancing the interests of the British Empire.

The event was moderated by Dr Anas Altikriti, founder and CEO of the Cordoba Foundation, who skilfully guided the conversation and engaged the audience in a thought-provoking question and answer session.

“Lobbying for Zionism on Both Sides of the Atlantic” is now available for purchase through One World Publications and major booksellers.

