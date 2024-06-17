1 killed in Israel drone strike on car in southern Lebanon

At least one person was killed in an Israeli drone attack on a car in southern Lebanon, Lebanese state media reported on Monday, Anadolu Agency reports.

The official NNA news agency said the car hit was passing through the outskirts of the town of Al-Shahabiya in the southern Tyre district.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah confirmed the killing of one of its fighters, bringing the death toll since last October to 342.

The NNA also reported an Israeli attack on the town of Khiam, and more mock raids across southern Lebanon.

US President Joe Biden’s senior adviser, Amos Hochstein, was scheduled to arrive in Israel on Monday to discuss the growing escalation between Israel and Hezbollah.

Since the war in Gaza began last October, there have been daily exchanges of fire, and thousands of civilians have been displaced on both sides of the shared border.

Washington fears serious escalation after last week’s killing of a senior Hezbollah Commander. The killing prompted Hezbollah to fire hundreds of rockets and drones at northern Israel. The last full-blown conflict between the two sides was in 2006.

