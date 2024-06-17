Israel forces kill another journalist in Gaza, bringing death toll to 151 since 7 October 

Another journalist was killed by Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip on Monday, bringing the total number of media persons’ deaths to 151 since 7 October of last year, local authorities said, Anadolu Agency reports.

In a statement, the Gaza Government Media Office identified the victim as Mahmoud Qasem, who worked for a local news website.

The statement, however, did not elaborate on how or where he was killed.

His death brings the total number of journalists killed in Gaza by Israeli forces to 151 since 7 October, the statement noted.

On 24 May, the Paris-based Reporters Without Borders said it had filed its third complaint with the International Criminal Court regarding Israeli war crimes against journalists.

Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since a 7 October attack by the Palestinian group, Hamas, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire.

More than 37,300 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, most of them women and children, and more than 85,000 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Over eight months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which in its latest ruling has ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on 6 May.

READ: Casualties as Israel continues strikes on Gaza Strip