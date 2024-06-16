Casualties as Israel continues strikes on Gaza Strip

A number of Palestinian casualties were reported on Sunday as Israeli forces continued strikes on the Gaza Strip, Wafa news agency reported.

Israeli aircraft bombed areas including a house in the Tal Al-Sultan neighbourhood in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, as well as the nearby Shuhada al-Shati Square in the al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza City.

The army also blew up a number of residential buildings in the town of Al-Mughraqa, north of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Palestinians in the blockaded enclave are marking Eid al-Adha despite the violence and destruction they have been subjected to.

Nearly 37,300 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, most of them women and children, and more than 85,000 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Over eight months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which in its latest ruling has ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on 6 May.

