Israel orders work to stop in Palestinian oil warehouse in occupied West Bank

The Israeli occupation forces have ordered all work to stop at a Palestinian-owned oil warehouse in Masafer Yatta district to the south of Hebron in the occupied West Bank's, Palestinian News Network (PNN) has reported.

According to local activist Osama Al-Makhamreh, the occupation forces raided the village of Al-Tuwani in Masafer Yatta and handed Jamal Al-Amour the notice ordering him to stop all work in the warehouse permanently. Makhamreh added that work in the same warehouse had previously been halted under pressure from illegal Israeli settlers.

The Israeli forces photographed an electricity network, which the occupation authorities had earlier ordered to be removed, as well as a number of houses belonging to the Rabei family. They also detained a number of foreign activists who came to document these violations and express solidarity with the Palestinian residents.

Masafer Yatta is a cluster of 12 villages whose residents are facing the threat of forced expulsion from their homes where they have lived for decades. The Israeli occupation authorities have plans to expand ten settlements and settlement outposts in the area, all of which are illegal under international law.

READ: Gaza agricultural sector develops despite aggression and blockade