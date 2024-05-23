Stars turn heads with their support for Palestine at Cannes Film Festival 

Though political statements were muted at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, some stars did come out to show support for Palestinians suffering under Israel’s brutal bombing campaign in Gaza.

But it was Cate Blanchett’s dress that stole the show for Palestine supporters. Though the actor has not confirmed whether or not her dress was a nod to her support for Palestinians, many online have said its colours imply it was.

Blanchett wore a figure hugging dress which was black at the front, light pink on the back and had green lining, which could be seen through the slits, and when coupled with the festival’s red carpet revealed the colours of the Palestinian flag.

The Australian actor, who is a Goodwill Ambassador of the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR), spoke out against the atrocities of Israel’s war on Gaza and called for a ceasefire and support of refugees at the European parliament in November last year, leading many to believe this was another move in support of Palestine.

British actor Pascal Kann appeared yesterday wearing a dress bearing the word Palestine in Arabic, with one of the letters made into a shape of a heart, before the screening of the film “September Says” in which she stars.

In a photo Kann can be seen with her colleagues, British actor Rakhee Thakrar, Greek-French director Ariane Labed and Greek actor Mia Tharia, with their hands over their mouths in what many have understood to be a protest against the silencing of pro-Palestine voices.

Italian actor Jasmine Trinca and French-Algerian actress Leila Bekhti were among those who were pins to show their support for Palestine.

While Australian actor Guy Pearce appeared on the red carpet with a bracelet made up of the colours of the Palestinian flag.

