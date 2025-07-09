Middle East Monitor
Morocco reopens its embassy in Syria after 13-year closure

July 9, 2025 at 9:04 pm

People wave the Syrian revolution flag as fireworks lit up the sky during celebrations at Umayyad Square following the second Friday prayers at the historic Umayyad Mosque since the fall of the Baath regime and the Assad family's rule in Damascus, Syria on December 20, 2024. [Emin Sansar - Anadolu Agency]

Morocco announced on Wednesday the reopening of its embassy in Syria after a 13-year closure, Anadolu reports.

The embassy resumed its operations in Damascus last Sunday, the official Moroccan news agency reported.

It noted that the embassy was reopened at its previous location temporarily, pending the completion of administrative procedures and preparations to move to a new premise “that better suits the renewed momentum in Moroccan-Syrian relations,” it added.

In May, Morocco decided to reopen its embassy in the Syrian capital.

Bashar al-Assad, Syria’s leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia in late 2024, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.

A new transitional administration led by President Ahmad al-Sharaa was formed in Syria in January.

