Israel army court indicts soldier who threatened to murder commanders

The Israeli military court has indicted an army soldier who had chased his commanders and threatened to kill them, Israel's Channel 12 reported on Thursday.

The Channel said the incident took place last year when the soldier, who served in the Paratroopers Brigade base in central Israel, left the military base and returned to his home without permission after being angry with his commanders.

When the base commanders discovered that the soldier was missing, they decided to visit his house to check on him and, in response, the soldier pulled out a knife and began chasing them, according to the Channel.

The military court sentenced the Israeli soldier to 46 days in prison.

For his part, the soldier's lawyer claimed that he is going through difficult psychological issues, and thanked the court for understanding the soldier's special situation and mitigating the sentence.

