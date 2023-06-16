Russia Putin thanks UAE President for help in resolving Ukraine humanitarian issues

Russian President, Vladimir Putin, thanked United Arab Emirates (UAE) President, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for his help in resolving humanitarian issues arising from the conflict in Ukraine, Anadolu Agency reports.

"At the beginning of our conversation, I would like to thank you for your efforts to resolve humanitarian issues during the events in the Ukrainian direction, related to the exchange of detainees, and other humanitarian issues of this kind," Putin said, opening a meeting with Al Nahyan in Saint Petersburg.

For his part, Nahyan invited Putin to let him know if he believes the UAE can contribute to stabilising the situation in Ukraine.

"If you think that the Emirates can play some other role in the development of the situation there, in stabilising the situation, in humanitarian issues – we are ready to contribute to this in every possible way," he said.

Putin and Al Nahyan also discussed economic cooperation and visited the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum exhibition together.

