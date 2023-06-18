Jerusalem family defies Israeli forced eviction order

Protesters took to the streets in occupied East Jerusalem on Friday in support of the Palestinian Sub-Laban family who faces expulsion from their home.

After a legal battle which lasted over 45 years, an Israeli court ordered Nora and Mustafa Sub-Laban to voluntarily vacate their home by 11 June 2023 to make way for Israeli settlers to seize the property.

The elderly Sub-Laban couple have refused to leave and continue to stay in their home

The Sub-Laban family has lived in their home in the Old City's Muslim Quarter since 1953. In 1976, Israeli authorities claimed their home belonged to a Jewish family that used to live there before the creation of Israel in 1948.

Dozens of Palestinian families in occupied East Jerusalem face expulsion by Israeli authorities and settler groups.

