UAE, Mauritius to enhance water, energy, sanitation cooperation

The UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, alongside the Mauritian Ministry of Energy and Public Utilities, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to deepen cooperation across water, energy and sanitation sectors. The virtual signing yesterday saw the participation of high-ranking officials, including ministers Suhail Bin Mohammed Al-Mazrouei from the UAE and Georges Pierre Lesjongard from Mauritius.

The agreement marks a significant step in expanding the collaboration between the two countries, covering a wide array of sectors such as energy, renewable energy, hydrogen and its derivatives, and energy efficiency. Further areas of collaboration include liquefied natural gas, water management, desalination and the application of digital technology in wastewater treatment and sanitation.

A key aspect of the MoU is the mutual exchange of expertise, information and emerging technologies. It aims to facilitate joint research and development initiatives and promote the implementation of projects through public-private partnerships and independent power producer models, reports Arab News.

“This MoU cements the longstanding relations between the UAE and Mauritius and serves their shared commitment to sustainable development and environmental protection,” stated Al-Mazrouei. He highlighted the alignment of this agreement with the Gulf state’s strategic goals under its Energy Strategy 2050, National Hydrogen Strategy 2050, and Water Security Strategy 2036, all contributing towards the UAE’s net zero by 2050 target, which has since been brought forward to 2045.

Lesjongard for his part, expressed gratitude for the enduring collaboration which supports the island’s climate resilience, especially vital for the island nation facing climate change impacts.

The MoU builds on the foundations laid by the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement concluded in December 2023, paving the way for increased trade and investment between the two countries.