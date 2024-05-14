UAE says it will not 'provide cover' for Israel's post-war presence in Gaza

The United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister, Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, blasted Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, after the Israeli leader had presumed the Emiratis could assist a future post-war administration in the Gaza Strip, Reuters reports.

“The UAE stresses that the Israeli prime minister does not have any legal capacity to take this step, and the UAE refuses to be drawn into any plan aimed at providing cover for the Israeli presence in the Gaza Strip,” the Emirati top diplomat wrote on 𝕏.

Sheikh Abdullah said the UAE would be prepared to support a Palestinian government that met the hopes and aspirations of the Palestinian people, which he said included independence.

Prominent members of Netanyahu’s cabinet reject the idea of an independent Palestinian State and Netanyahu has said Israel would need to maintain security control of Gaza after the war.

READ: Israeli protesters block aid convoy headed to Gaza