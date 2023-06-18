Turkish Customs officials seize 76 tarantulas in postal cargo

Turkish Customs officials seized 76 tarantulas in a cargo sent from Poland to Marmaris, southwestern Turkey, Ministry of Commerce reported on Sunday, reports Anadolu Agency.

Security teams found large and hairy spiders after examining the cargo, a statement by the ministry said.

Declared as "aquarium plant" in documents, the cargo was found "suspicious" and subjected to examination.

There were 76 tarantulas in small glass tubes inside a Styrofoam wrapped in a newsprint.

The seized tubes contained different species of tarantulas, which were later delivered to the Biology Department of Sitki Kocman University in Turkish province of Mugla.

