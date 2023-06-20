Iran: foreign minister in Qatar for 'important' talks

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian arrived in Qatar today to discuss regional and international issues, local media have reported. According to Iran's Alalam news channel, Abdollahian arrived at dawn this morning at the head of a diplomatic delegation to meet senior Qatari officials.

"Minister Amir Abdollahian's visit to Qatar is at the invitation of his Qatari counterpart, Mohammed Bin Abdul Rahman Al-Thani," explained the official IRNA news agency. "One of the most important topics on the foreign minister's agenda in Qatar is holding bilateral talks and exchanging views on important regional and international issues."

Last week, the Governor of the Central Bank of Iran, Mohammad Reza Farzin, also visited Qatar with the aim of strengthening monetary, banking and economic cooperation and consultation. He met senior banking officials in Doha.

There has been no official comment from the Qatari government regarding Abdollahian's visit. After Qatar, the Iranian minister will head to Muscat to meet with the Omani authorities.

