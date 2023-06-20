Pilot dies in Jordan helicopter crash

A Jordanian pilot, on Tuesday, died of wounds sustained in a helicopter crash a day earlier, the Army said in a statement, Anadolu Agency reports.

A Cobra military-type helicopter crashed in Baqa'a, north of the capital, Amman, on Monday while trying to make an emergency landing.

Two pilots were injured in the crash, before one of them succumbed to his injuries.

The military statement did not specify the cause of the crash.

No injuries were reported among civilians.

READ: Spain, Jordan move toward strategic partnership