Turkiye Customs seizes 28 pythons, arrest 2 on smuggling charges

Turkish Customs authorities, on Tuesday, seized 28 pythons from a truck and arrested two people on suspicion of smuggling the dangerous reptiles in north-western Edirne province, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Customs Enforcement Smuggling and Intelligence Directorate said in a statement that a truck was signalled to stop and that, during the search, officials discovered 28 python (snakes) hidden in the truck's trailer.

One of the pythons was dead, the statement added.

The truck's driver and a passenger were taken into custody.

These pythons were later taken under veterinary control and delivered to the Edirne Nature Conservation and National Parks Branch Office.

