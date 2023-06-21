Casualties feared as twin blasts rock Somalia town

Multiple casualties are feared after two huge bomb blasts rocked Somalia's south-western town of Bardhere in the Gedo region on Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

The explosions targeted a base housing the Somali national army and Ethiopia's forces serving under the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), according to State Minister for Environment and Climate Change, Adan Aw Hirsi.

"Our soldiers thwarted the first VBIED (Vehicle Borne Improvised Explosive Device) but, unfortunately, the second one hit," he said in a short statement on Twitter.

"Al Shabaab and (those) who financed them to undertake these specific attacks will not be able to intimidate us," he added.

Residents in Bardhere told Anadolu over the phone that heavy gunfire took place after the explosions.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, but the Al-Shabaab terror group claimed responsibility for recent attacks in the Horn of Africa nation.

