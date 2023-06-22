Portuguese / Spanish / English

Over 50 Syrian protesters wounded by Israeli army in Golan Heights

June 22, 2023 at 8:36 am | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Syria
Hundreds of Syrians from the Druze community of the Israeli-occupied Syrian Golan Heights demonstrate against an Israeli colonization project targeting their lands on Jun 21, 2023 [@QudsNen/Twitter]
At least 50 Syrian Druze were wounded, four left in a critical condition, as they protested against Israeli plans to be built a wind farm in the occupied Golan Heights, news agencies reported.

Thousands of Syrians protested for the second day yesterday against the establishment of a new wind farm near the town of Majdal Shams.

Protesters burnt tyres and hurled stones and fireworks at the large number of Israeli occupation police forces.

Israel occupied the Syrian Golan Heights in 1967, annexing it in 1981.

Syrians believe the wind farm will take over 3,600 dunams (3.6 square kilometres) of farmlands planted with apples and cherries.

Druze leader Sheikh Mowafaq Tarif told Israeli media that "everyone should have expected" this uprising, which came as a response to a long time of oppression.

