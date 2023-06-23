Ex-Algeria PM and ex-health minister given 5-year jail terms

An Algerian court on Wednesday handed five year prison terms to former Prime Minister Noureddine Bedoui and former Health Minister Abdelmalek Boudiaf, and fined them one million dinars ($7,383), the state news agency said, according to Reuters.

The sentences relate to a corruption case.

The two former officials were involved in a project involving the construction of a new international airport in the state of Constantine. The cost of the project escalated to nearly seven times the original estimate, and it took a decade longer to build than the four years projected length of the project, costing the public treasury huge sums of money, according to news outlet Al Mayadeen.

READ: Algeria appeals court increases journalists jail term to 7 years