Morocco, Portugal discuss security cooperation

Morocco's intelligence chief, Abdellatif Hammouchi, held talks with security officials in Portugal on ways to develop and deepen bilateral cooperation in various security fields, especially combating terrorism and transnational organised crime, the Moroccan official news agency, MAP, reported.

Hammouchi made an official two-day visit to Portugal on Wednesday and Thursday. He was accompanied by a Moroccan delegation of security officials.

Talks focused on assessing the security situation at the regional and international levels, as well as the various security threats and risks on both sides of the Mediterranean as a result of escalating terrorist activity, a statement by Morocco's intelligence agency, the General Directorate for Territorial Surveillance, said.

On 12 May, Morocco and Portugal signed 12 agreements in a number of strategic areas with the aim of strengthening bilateral cooperation.

According to a joint declaration issued at the time, the two countries agreed to establish a partnership council headed by their foreign ministers. The Moroccan news agency said that the declaration would serve as a framework for dialogue and consultation on bilateral, regional and international issues, and could allow for the participation of other countries' foreign ministers.

