Berlin slams ongoing illegal settler violence in West Bank

Germany, on Monday, condemned the escalating settler violence in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Anadolu Agency reports.

"Clearly the federal government naturally condemns any form of violence," Foreign Ministry spokesman, Christian Wagner, told a press briefing in Berlin.

Israeli settlers' actions in Palestinian communities over the weekend, where hundreds of Palestinians were injured as well as the images of burning homes and cars are "beyond disturbing, and there is nothing to justify these attacks," he added.

Wagner urged the Israeli government to crack down on the settler violence.

"Of course, we expect the Israeli authorities to take resolute action against the â€¦ perpetrators," he said.

READ: Nablus: Muslim scholars issue strong statement after settlers burn Qur'an

"It is clear that, under international law, Israel, as the occupying power, has an explicit duty to maintain public security and order in the Occupied Territories," Wagner added.

Settlement expansion has long been a thorny issue in German-Israel relations, as Berlin sees it as a major obstacle to a potential two-state solution.

The UN considers Israeli settlement activity illegal and says it undermines the internationally agreed two-state solution framework.

Under international law, all Jewish settlements in the Occupied Territories are considered illegal.

Tensions have been running high across the Occupied West Bank in recent months amid repeated deadly Israeli raids into Palestinian towns.

Nearly 180 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since the start of this year, according to the Health Ministry. At least 25 Israelis have also been killed in separate attacks during the same period.â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹

READ: US to halt funding for Israel projects in occupied Palestinian, Syria territories