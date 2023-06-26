Nablus: Muslim scholars issue strong statement after settlers burn Qur'an

Muslim scholars have issued a strong statement in response to illegal Jewish settlers burning a copy of the Qur'an in Nablus in the occupied West Bank.

They pointed out that resistance to the usurpation of their land is a legal right for the people of occupied Palestine. The scholars denied that such resistance can be described as "terrorism", except by those seeking to spread lies and deceit. "The Palestinians' confrontation with Zionist aggression and Jewish settlements is a righteous struggle for justice."

All normalisation agreements with the occupation state should be cancelled, they insisted. "Monitoring events prove that the peace treaties and the Arab-Israeli normalisation agreements are nothing but successive political defeats."

The statement called on all Muslim scholars to pray for those who are steadfast in Jerusalem, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip; to spend money in support of them; and encourage others to do likewise.

