Portuguese / Spanish / English

Nablus: Muslim scholars issue strong statement after settlers burn Qur'an

June 26, 2023 at 2:35 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Muslims recite from the holy Qur'an during the 1 Muharram 1440 Hijriah celebrations marking Islamic new year, after performing noon prayer at the Qibla Masjid of the Al-Aqsa Compound in Jerusalem, on September 11, 2018 [Mostafa Alkharouf - Anadolu Agency]
Muslims recite from the holy Qur'an during the 1 Muharram 1440 Hijriah celebrations marking Islamic new year, after performing noon prayer at the Qibla Masjid of the Al-Aqsa Compound in Jerusalem, on September 11, 2018 [Mostafa Alkharouf - Anadolu Agency]
 June 26, 2023 at 2:35 pm

Muslim scholars have issued a strong statement in response to illegal Jewish settlers burning a copy of the Qur'an in Nablus in the occupied West Bank.

They pointed out that resistance to the usurpation of their land is a legal right for the people of occupied Palestine. The scholars denied that such resistance can be described as "terrorism", except by those seeking to spread lies and deceit. "The Palestinians' confrontation with Zionist aggression and Jewish settlements is a righteous struggle for justice."

All normalisation agreements with the occupation state should be cancelled, they insisted. "Monitoring events prove that the peace treaties and the Arab-Israeli normalisation agreements are nothing but successive political defeats."

The statement called on all Muslim scholars to pray for those who are steadfast in Jerusalem, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip; to spend money in support of them; and encourage others to do likewise.

READ: Israel reserves will stop volunteer service in protest against judicial overhaul

Categories
IsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestine
Show Comments
Order your copy of our latest book - Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy - Palestine
Show Comments