Portuguese / Spanish / English

Netanyahu says invited to China, emphasises US as Israel key ally

June 27, 2023 at 3:54 pm | Published in: Asia & Americas, China, Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine, US
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a Cabinet meeting held beneath Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem on 21 May 2023. [@IsraeliPM/Twitter]
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a Cabinet meeting held beneath Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem on 21 May 2023. [@IsraeliPM/Twitter]
 June 27, 2023 at 3:54 pm

Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, said he had been invited to China in an announcement on Tuesday in which he also emphasised that the United States remained Israel's key ally, Reuters reports.

US President Joe Biden's administration was notified of the expected visit a month ago, the statement from Netanyahu's office said. Washington has been scrutinising Israeli commercial ties to its Asian big-power rival.

China and the United States agreed this month to stabilise their intense rivalry so it does not veer into conflict but failed to produce any major breakthrough during a rare visit to Beijing by US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken.

Palestinian President, Mahmoud Abbas, also visited Beijing in June, where Chinese President Xi Jinping told him China was willing to help promote peace talks with Israel. US-brokered negotiations have been frozen since 2014.

READ: Israel 'very optimistic' about normalisation deal with Saudi Arabia

Categories
Asia & AmericasChinaIsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestineUS
Show Comments
Order your copy of our latest book - Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy - Palestine
Show Comments