Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Iraq hail UN General Assembly’s resolution to reconsider Palestine's membership bid

Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Iraq welcomed on Friday the passing of a resolution by the UN General Assembly that call for a reassessment of Palestine’s UN membership bid, according to separate statements, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry described the passing as “historic” and “an embodiment of a historic reality on the ground and a recognition of the rights of a people that have suffered from foreign occupation for over seven decades.”

Saudi Arabia said the resolution “clearly expresses the international consensus in favor of the legitimate right of the Palestinian people to self-determination and to establish their independent state on the basis of the two-state solution.”

READ: UAE slams Netanyahu's naming Gulf country in his Gaza administration proposal

The Iraqi Foreign Ministry said it “reveals the great international support for the Palestinian people in obtaining their legitimate rights, and enhances the privileges of the State of Palestine throughout the world due to the importance of the historic decision.”

The UN General Assembly on Friday overwhelmingly endorsed a resolution calling for the reevaluation of Palestine’s UN membership bid and granting additional rights.

The resolution, which was spearheaded by the United Arab Emirates (on behalf of the Arab Group), was adopted by overwhelming consensus with 143 member states voting in favor, nine against and 25 abstentions.

Co-sponsored by Türkiye along with nearly 80 member states, the resolution expressed “deep regret and concern” about a veto of the US at the UN Security Council on April 18.

Palestine applied for full membership in the UN in 2011 but did not receive the necessary support from the Security Council under a US veto. It, however, in 2012 obtained “permanent observer status” at the UN.

READ: UN General Assembly backs Palestinian bid for membership