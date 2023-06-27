UK will continue to push for speedy Sweden accession to NATO - Cleverly

Britain will continue to push for the speedy conclusion of Sweden's accession to NATO, British Foreign Minister, James Cleverly, said on Tuesday, Reuters reports.

"We will continue to push for the speedy completion of your accession process," Cleverly said at a press conference, standing alongside his Swedish counterpart, Tobias Billstrom, during a visit to Sweden.

"Sweden must and shall join NATO, and should do so as soon as possible."

Sweden applied to join NATO in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year, but ratification of its membership has been held up by Turkiye and Hungary.

Asked whether Britain had spoken to Turkiye about its position, Cleverly said he has spoken with his counterpart there and made Britain's position clear.

"It's in Turkiye's interest that Sweden becomes a member of the alliance and does so quickly," he added.

