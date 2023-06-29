Attack near US Consulate in Jeddah leaves 2 dead

An armed man exchanged fire with Saudi security forces near the US Consulate in Jeddah on Wednesday and was killed in the shoot-out along with a Nepalese security guard, Anadolu Agency reports.

"A person in a car stopped near the American Consulate building in Jeddah Governorate and got out of it carrying a firearm in his hand, so security authorities took the initiative to deal with him as required, and the exchange of fire resulted in his death," a spokesperson for the Makkah Region police said, according to state news agency, SPA.

Details about the gunman were not provided.

Police said an investigation into the incident is being carried out.

READ: Saudi Arabia to host 2023 FIFA Club World Cup