Ex-US official: America is 'main threat' to global security 

The US represents the "main threat" to world security today, the former adviser to Secretary of State Colin Powell has said.

In an interview with the New York Times, Richard Haass said the collapse of the American political system means that the United States, instead of being the most reliable anchor in an unstable world, has become the biggest source of problems and a dubious model of democracy.

"Other countries do not want at all to follow the path of our internal political situation, which is what makes the United States a partner that cannot be trusted," he added.

Haass served as an adviser to Powell during the George W. Bush administration.

READ: US judge removed from 'judicial duties' over racist comments against Arabs