France repatriates 10 women, 25 children from Syria camps

July 4, 2023 at 1:07 pm | Published in: Europe & Russia, France, Middle East, News, Syria
Women and children are pictured at the Kurdish-run al-Hol camp which holds suspected relatives of Islamic State (IS) group fighters, in the northeastern Syrian Hasakeh governorate, on 17 February 2021. [DELIL SOULEIMAN/AFP via Getty Images]
France announced that it has repatriated 25 children and ten women held in camps in Syria under suspicion of being linked to Daesh fighters, the Foreign Ministry said today.

In a statement, the ministry said the children would be handed over to child services while adults would be referred to judicial authorities.

The Foreign Ministry said: "France thanked the local administration in north-eastern Syria for its cooperation, which made this operation possible."Last year 31 women and 75 children were repatriated to France, with an additional 15 women and 32 children returned in January.

The Roj prison camp, where the women were held, is overcrowded with a lack of resources, as is the nearby Al-Hol camp.

Rights groups say the camps do not have enough food or water and hundreds of children have died from diseases, accidents and violence.

Almost 80 per cent of the children in such camps are under the age of 12, and most have spent the majority or all their lives here, according to Human Rights Watch.

