Al Masri: Israel aggression in Jenin is 'state terror'

The Head of Palestinian National Assembly for Independent Figures and Goodwill Committee, Munib Al Masri, described, on Tuesday, Israeli aggression in Jenin as "state terror".

"What is going on in Jenin is state terror in every sense of the word," he said in a statement, stressing on the necessity to hold the Israeli occupation accountable and punish it.

Al Masri, who is a renowned Palestinian businessman, stated that the international community "is Israel's partner in its terrorism as it is keeping silent towards the Israeli aggression on the Palestinians".

He called for "an urgent international action to stop the barbaric Israeli aggression in Jenin and its refugee camp."

The Palestinian businessman called for the Arab and Muslim nations to take "decisive action towards stopping the Israeli crimes against the Palestinians across Palestinian, against Jerusalem and against the holy sites."

He called for the Palestinian Authority leader, Mahmoud Abbas, to invite all the Palestinian factions to discuss together "the appropriate response to the Israeli aggression".

He reiterated the importance of ending the internal Palestinian division, as well as mourned the Palestinian martyrs killed in Jenin.

