Jordan engineers start campaign to reconstruct Jenin

The Jordanian Engineers Association is planning to start a campaign to raise funds for the reconstruction of the West Bank city of Jenin and its refugee camp, Quds Press reported on Tuesday.

This came in a statement issued by the Chief of the Jordanian Engineers Association and Head of the Higher Committee for Construction in Palestine, Engineer Ahmad Samara Zubi.

According to Quds Press, Zubi said that the Higher Committee is planning to organise a campaign to raise funds to rebuild what the Israeli occupation forces have destroyed during their offensive on Jenin that started on Monday.

The statement said: "The solidarity with the Palestinians will include a series of activities managed by the Higher Committee for Construction in Palestine."

READ: Palestinians shocked by destruction after Israel raid in Jenin

At the same time, the statement stated that the Higher Committee for Construction in Palestine, which includes the Engineers Association and the Contractors Association, "will not save any efforts in supporting the Palestinians and their resistance against the Israeli occupation".

Zubi praised the Palestinian Resistance fighters, "who are involved in the battle of dignity on behalf of the Arab and Muslim nations, defending the most just cause and fighting the worst terrorist entity."