Turkiye Foreign Minister condemns Israel aggression on Jenin

Turkish Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, condemned on Tuesday the Israeli incursion into the Palestinian West Bank city of Jenin and its refugee camp.

During a joint press conference with his Jordanian counterpart held in Ankara, Fidan said that he was monitoring what is going on in Palestine closely, calling on Israel to act "prudently".

He added: "We strongly condemn the incursion carried out by the Israeli forces in the city of Jenin in the West Bank under the occupation of Israel."

Fidan continued: "The settlers' raids and attacks on our innocent Palestinian brothers must stop as soon as possible."

The Foreign Minister also said: "We convey our views on the good of the whole region to the Israeli authorities in an open and transparent manner."

Overnight, from Sunday to Monday, 1,000 Israeli soldiers raided the northern Palestinian city of Jenin and its refugee camp, killing so far 10 Palestinians and wounding 100 others, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, including 20 in serious condition.

