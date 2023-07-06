Israel's withdrawal from Jenin a 'declaration of failure': Hamas, Islamic Jihad say

The Palestinian resistance movements Hamas and Islamic Jihad yesterday said they considered the Israeli occupation army's withdrawal from the city of Jenin and its refugee camp in the northern occupied West Bank a "declaration of failure" and a sign of victory for the Palestinians, Anadolu reported.

This came in separate statements issued by the two movements this morning after the military operation came to an end.

Hamas said that by withdrawing from Jenin, Israel declared that it had failed to achieve its goals, adding that the Palestinians adhere to the option of resistance and confronting the occupation until it is defeated from all Palestinian land. The movement called on the Palestinian people and factions to "support all those affected by the occupation army's brutality in Jenin".

It also called on the international community, the United Nations and the Arab League to "carry out their responsibilities to end the occupation, prosecute it legally, and hold its leaders accountable for their crimes and terror against the defenceless Palestinian people."

For his part, the head of Hamas political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, said that all options for supporting Jenin were on the table.

In turn, the Secretary-General of the Islamic Jihad Movement, Ziyad Al-Nakhala, said that the Jenin Brigade and its fighters led this great victory, stressing that the Palestinian people rallied around the resistance, proving that they can defeat the enemy in every confrontation they engage in.

He called for national solidarity in order to strengthen the steadfastness of the Jenin refugee camp, so that it remains an inspiring address for revolution and resistance.

In turn, the Jenin Battalion of the Al-Quds Brigades said it was able to carry out several strikes, offensive operations and ambushes against the Israeli occupation army.

"Our fighters have thwarted more than one incursion attempt carried out by the army during the battle (…) and we challenge the [Israeli] security establishment and military oversight to reveal the number of those dead and wounded," it added.

On Monday, Israel launched a large-scale military operation in the city of Jenin and its refugee camp, which resulted in the killing of 12 Palestinians and the wounding of about 120 others, 20 of whom were in a critical condition, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

