Portuguese / English

Turkiye expects $10bn in Gulf investments after upcoming Erdogan visit, sources say

July 7, 2023 at 8:02 pm | Published in: Europe & Russia, News, Turkey
Turkish President and leader of the Justice and Development (AK) Party Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during his party's Extended Meeting of Provincial Heads at the AK Party Headquarters in Ankara, Turkiye on July 06, 2023 [Murat Kula/Anadolu Agency]
Turkish President and leader of the Justice and Development (AK) Party Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during his party's Extended Meeting of Provincial Heads at the AK Party Headquarters in Ankara, Turkiye on July 06, 2023 [Murat Kula/Anadolu Agency]
 July 7, 2023 at 8:02 pm

Turkiye expects Gulf countries to make direct investments of about $10 billion initially in domestic assets as part of President Tayyip Erdogan's trip to the region in two weeks, according to two senior Turkish officials, Reuters reports.

According to the report, Erdogan is scheduled to visit leaders in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates on 17-19 July, in part to drum up foreign funding that would boost Turkiye's strained economy after his re-election in May.

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity given the talks are private and deals are not yet finalised, said overall investments of up to $30 billion are expected over a longer period in Turkiye's energy, infrastructure and defence sectors, the report added.

Direct investments worth about $10 billion "should come within a short time and this is crucial," said one of the officials. "Expectations are high for the Gulf visit. Some important agreements will be signed."

READ: Turkiye's Erdogan slams Sweden after Quran burnt

Categories
Europe & RussiaNewsTurkey
Show Comments
Order your copy of our latest book - Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy - Palestine
Show Comments