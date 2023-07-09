Oil tanker unloaded after running aground in eastern Yemen

The Yemeni government said Saturday that specialised teams have completed an unloading mission of an oil tanker that ran aground in eastern Yemen, reports Anadolu Agency.

The official Saba News Agency said the tanker ran aground last month off the Nishtun port due to heavy winds and wave height.

An official told the agency that all of the oil was pumped into fuel storage in Al-Mahrah province in eastern Yemen, and it will be used to reduce the fuel crisis in the province.

The province entered a crisis as the tanker, which was carrying 3,500 tons of benzene, was supposed to dock at the port three weeks ago.

The Yemeni conflict began in September 2014 when Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital, Sanaa. A military coalition led by Saudi Arabia entered the war in early 2015 to restore the government to power.

The nine-year conflict has created one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world, with millions risking starvation.

READ: Insurance secured for decaying Yemen tanker before oil transfer