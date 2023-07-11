Activists hail the launch of Handala boat to break Gaza siege

Activists have welcomed the launch of Handala, a boat which aims to break the Israeli siege on the Gaza Strip, Safa news agency reported yesterday.

The activists organised an event to shed light on the suffering of the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip who have been under "the illegal and unethical" Israeli siege for 17 years.

These remarks came following the launch of the boat by the Freedom Flotilla Alliance from Liverpool Seaport, south of Britain.

Head of the Popular International Committee to Support Palestine, Essam Youssef, said that breaking the siege on Gaza "is a moral responsibility for the governments and all the UN member states, who are entitled to seek the end of a humanitarian tragedy in Gaza."

Yousef hailed the efforts of the Freedom Flotilla Alliance which keeps the issue of the Israeli siege in the forefront of people's minds.

"Rights groups and NGOs have to work hard to disclose the practices of the Israeli occupation against the Gaza Strip in order to push their governments to take clear and steadfast stances and resolutions against the siege," Youssef said, adding people have an ethical duty to raise awareness of the Israeli siege with the aim of ending it.

